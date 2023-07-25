AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.94)-(0.92) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.99). The company issued revenue guidance of $392-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.40 million.

ATRC traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.19. 401,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.36.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at $772,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,205.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $34,145.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $303,906. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after buying an additional 46,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

