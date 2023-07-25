American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.43.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.63. 1,444,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.30. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.