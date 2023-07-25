American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 444.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American States Water by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,078,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 49,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $87.96. 90,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,558. American States Water has a 12 month low of $77.91 and a 12 month high of $100.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $161.42 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 2,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.