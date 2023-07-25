Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Cut by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 218,318 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.2% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $19,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $206,404,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,101,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,073,211. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.53.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

