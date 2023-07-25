Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.46) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 229 ($2.94) price target on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 229 ($2.94) target price on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Adriatic Metals stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) on Monday, hitting GBX 184 ($2.36). The stock had a trading volume of 80,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,875. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 166.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 180.69. The stock has a market cap of £511.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,314.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. Adriatic Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 104.40 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 217 ($2.78).

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

