Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 9,678 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,678 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 32.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 167,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 49,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 805,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,831. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

