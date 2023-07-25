Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 1,012 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $95.02. 2,098,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,582,295. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,198,524 shares of company stock valued at $23,619,741. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

