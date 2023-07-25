Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 491 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.9% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 138.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 67,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 39,333 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.2% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

PEP stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.69. 683,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,719,654. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.77. The company has a market capitalization of $262.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.