Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.8% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.5% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 30.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 118,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 27,385 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $317.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,354. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.85.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,774 shares of company stock worth $4,959,691 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.