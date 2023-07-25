AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Raised by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 4.7% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $142.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.63 and a 200 day moving average of $148.01. The stock has a market cap of $250.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

