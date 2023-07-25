3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.60-9.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.61. 3M also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.10 EPS.

3M Trading Up 4.9 %

MMM traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.38. 2,761,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

