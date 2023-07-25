3,177 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 347.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 260,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 202,081 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.93. 4,677,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,805,887. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

