113 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of FedEx by 105.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.38. 1,424,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,020. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.65 and its 200-day moving average is $221.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $265.60. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

