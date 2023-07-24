Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $483,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,673,000 after purchasing an additional 533,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $59,714,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after buying an additional 656,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,023 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

