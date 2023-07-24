Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives $34.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

In other news, President Sarah Luna sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $97,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 270,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 30,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $1,022,369.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,481,912.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $97,196.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 270,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,880.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,081. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 1.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,511 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,397,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,459,000 after purchasing an additional 258,149 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2,553.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 808,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $971.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

