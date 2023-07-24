Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

WKHS opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $4.73.

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,793.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 89.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,830,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after buying an additional 3,218,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,669,000 after buying an additional 1,480,395 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,633,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after buying an additional 615,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 935.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 610,757 shares in the last quarter. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

