Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) PT Raised to $125.00 at Raymond James

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WAB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $112.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.82. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $113.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $237,546.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Featured Stories

