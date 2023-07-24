Western Midstream Partners’ (WES) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WES. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.56.
Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance
Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $29.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Western Midstream Partners Company Profile
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Midstream Partners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.