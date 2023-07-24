Western Midstream Partners’ (WES) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WES. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.56.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $29.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

