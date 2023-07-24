West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$144.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$126.00 to C$144.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of WFG opened at C$114.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$106.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$103.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$91.06 and a 52 week high of C$128.42.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($1.52). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 0.2592454 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

