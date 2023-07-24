Vir Biotechnology’s (VIR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VIR. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.63.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 13.0 %

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $77,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,834,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,218,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $77,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,834,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,218,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 623,026 shares of company stock worth $16,207,518 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.