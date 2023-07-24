ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Major Shareholder Sells $492,216.60 in Stock

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Farhad Fred Ebrahimi sold 8,203,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total transaction of $492,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ViewRay Stock Performance

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $10.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.81. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 120.48% and a negative net margin of 104.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ViewRay

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter worth about $44,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRAY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. B. Riley cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ViewRay from $6.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, Italy, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

