Velas Price Hits $0.0125 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Velas has a total market capitalization of $31.01 million and $448,749.21 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00045019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,478,326,998 coins and its circulating supply is 2,478,326,994 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

