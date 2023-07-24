Vale (NYSE:VALE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VALE. BNP Paribas cut Vale from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised Vale from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Vale from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.52.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VALE stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 46,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in Vale by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 18.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.