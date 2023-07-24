Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.94 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 123.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 440,567 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 377,825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 953.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 173,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 156,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after buying an additional 124,543 shares in the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

