United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 81.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.