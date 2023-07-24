Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.7 %
UNB opened at $22.30 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $100.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, July 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares
Union Bankshares Company Profile
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Union Bankshares
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.