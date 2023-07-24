Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.7 %

UNB opened at $22.30 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $100.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, July 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.