UMB Financial (UMBF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect UMB Financial to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UMB Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

UMBF opened at $67.05 on Monday. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.79.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, Director Janine Davidson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in UMB Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

