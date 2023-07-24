Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.77.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $172.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.17. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.