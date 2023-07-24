Thunder Brawl Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $126,722.90 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 70.8% higher against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $126,722.90 and approximately $3,760.87 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00063307 USD and is down -19.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $3,718.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

