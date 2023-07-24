Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered Tesla from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, KGI Securities raised Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.88.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $260.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.05. Tesla has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $824.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

