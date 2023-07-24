TD Cowen Boosts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $105.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.18.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $93.40 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.36.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Boot Barn by 632.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

