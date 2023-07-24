Synthomer’s (SYNT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock.

SYNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 213 ($2.79) to GBX 187 ($2.45) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 216.40 ($2.83).

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 80.20 ($1.05) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91. The stock has a market cap of £374.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,604.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.48. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240.02 ($3.14).

In other Synthomer news, insider Michael Willome bought 55,500 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £39,960 ($52,248.95). 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

