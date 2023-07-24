Substratum Price Up 11.4% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $8.95 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017215 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014033 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,798.03 or 1.00077780 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024753 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

