StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
