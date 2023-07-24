StockNews.com Downgrades Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a market cap of $478.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.99 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.49%.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $79,875.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,678,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,796,619. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $79,875.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,678,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,796,619. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $544,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,135.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 195,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,289 and sold 120,000 shares valued at $1,868,400. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Donegal Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Donegal Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Donegal Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 28.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

