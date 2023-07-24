StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Up 31.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $20.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

