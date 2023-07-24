StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

Shares of ISSC opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.56 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 17.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $78,180.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,261,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $78,180.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,349,675 shares in the company, valued at $26,261,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,384,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,640,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,947 shares of company stock valued at $645,085. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISSC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.