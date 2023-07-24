Stephens Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.83.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,024,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,236,000 after acquiring an additional 97,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,973,000 after acquiring an additional 225,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,182,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,656,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

