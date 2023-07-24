Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.92.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SQSP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.
In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $305,846.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,470.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 654,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,978,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $305,846.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,239 shares in the company, valued at $762,470.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,301,518 over the last ninety days. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $30.19 on Monday. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01.
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
