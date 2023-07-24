Spotify Technology (SPOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Spotify Technology to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $171.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.40. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 13.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 18.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.04.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

