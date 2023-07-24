SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.80.

SSB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

SouthState Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 65.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 166.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,017,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 666.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 45.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SouthState has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

