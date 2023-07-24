SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.80.
SSB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
SSB stock opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SouthState has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.79.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 28.45%.
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
