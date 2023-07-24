Sourceless Price Tops $0.0255 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Sourceless has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $535.12 million and $0.87 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00021670 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017044 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014033 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,075.16 or 1.00013132 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02900566 USD and is up 11.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,366.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

