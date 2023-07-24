Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.69. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,212 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $152,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

