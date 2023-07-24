SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Raised to $15.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.42.

SITE Centers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $14.38 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.54.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 206.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 90.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $152,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Stories

