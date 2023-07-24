Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Shinhan Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 522.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,038,000 after purchasing an additional 32,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

