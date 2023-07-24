Seiren Games Network (SERG) Price Tops $0.0027

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Seiren Games Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Seiren Games Network has a market capitalization of $291.90 million and approximately $22,394.03 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Seiren Games Network

Seiren Games Network’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

