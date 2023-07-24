Sapphire Price Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Sapphire has a total market cap of $19.13 million and approximately $6,540.62 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,867.26 or 0.06287230 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00044744 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00020158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00030745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,416,066,026 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,380,603 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

