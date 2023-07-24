RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $212.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.22. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,855,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,553,000 after purchasing an additional 153,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,980,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,967,000 after purchasing an additional 103,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,195.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.