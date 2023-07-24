Radio Caca (RACA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.16 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $38.24 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002915 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000482 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

