PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.27.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTCT opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.40. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $59.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.78) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Further Reading

